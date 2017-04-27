KOBALT, the independent music services company, has named KEVIN LANE Dir./Creative, responsible for handling KOBALT’s extensive catalog while working creatively with publishers and directing writers in various capacities. LANE joins from BMG CHRYSALIS, where he spent seven years as Mgr./Creative and Dir./Creative at BMG.

“I’m very excited to have KEVIN joining the KOBALT team,” said KOBALT/NASHVILLE GM JESSE WILLOUGHBY. “KEVIN has an incredible passion and knowledge of songs and the creative community; he’ll be a perfect addition to the creative team we’re building at KOBALT.”