KEMOSABE RECORDS/RCA RECORDS singer/songwriter/recording artist KESHA celebrated the success of her RIAA-certified Platinum single, “Praying,” with a plaque commemorating the sales and streams of more than one million copies. “Praying” is currently #12 at Top 40 Radio, is quickly approaching the Top 10, and has garnered over 100 million streams across all partners.

(l-r): Nick Pirovano, VP/Marketing, RCA Records; Jack Rovner, Manager, Vector Management; John Fleckenstein, EVP, RCA Records; Peter Edge, Chairman/CEO, RCA Records; Kesha; Joe Riccitelli EVP/GM, RCA Records; Keith Naftaly, EVP/A&R, RCA Records