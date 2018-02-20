KESHA will postpone her AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, TAIWAN and JAPAN tour dates this SPRING as a result of an ACL tear in her knee after a fall during a concert in DUBAI on FEBRUARY 9th. She is going into surgery today with rehabilitation to commence as soon as possible so she can hit the road this SUMMER on her co-headlining NORTH AMERICAN tour with MACKLEMORE, “The Adventures of KESHA and MACKLEMORE.”

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” said KESHA. “Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work. I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

KESHA’s 30-market co-headlining NORTH AMERICAN tour with MACKLEMORE (along with several solo shows) will begin as planned on JUNE 6th in PHOENIX, AZ.