RCA RECORDS’ artist KESHA will join WARNER BROS. artist MACKLEMORE on the road in 2018 for ‘The Adventures of KESHA and MACKLEMORE,’ a 30-city co-headlining summer tour, presented by LIVE NATION.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of a big year for both acts. KESHA’s latest album, Rainbow, hit #1, her headlining tour was completely sold out and she received two Grammy nominations.

For MACKLEMORE, Gemini, his first solo effort in 12 years, debuted at No. 2 on the Top 200. His single “Glorious” went Platinum, while the viral clip has been viewed over 95 million times. The performer also recently wrapped up a completely sold-out U.S. tour.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY (12/13). First date is JUNE 6 in PHOENIX. KESHA will donate $1 from each ticket sold to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & INcest National Network), while MACKLEMORE will donate $1 from each ticket sold to M PLUS 1, an organization that advances racial and social justice.

Watch the tour trailer here.