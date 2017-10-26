COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (CMHOF) member KENNY ROGERS was feted last night (10/25) during “ALL IN FOR THE GAMBLER: KENNY ROGERS’ FAREWELL CONCERT CELEBRATION” at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE. ROGERS sat side-stage as old friends, music legends, and stars of tomorrow performed some of his greatest hits. Highlights included performances by THE OAK RIDGE BOYS (“Love or Something Like It”); REBA MCENTIRE (“Reuben James”); BILLY CURRINGTON (“Morning Desire”); AARON LEWIS (“Coward Of The County”); ALISON KRAUSS (“Love The World Away”); JUSTIN MOORE (“Lucille”); and an all-star medley featuring TRAVIS TRITT, THE GATLIN BROTHERS, KIM FORESTER, T.G. SHEPPARD, CRYSTAL GAYLE, LEE GREENWOOD, T. GRAHAM BROWN, and BILLY DEAN (“Blaze Of Glory”).

Other show-stopping performances came from JAMEY JOHNSON (“Sweet Music Man” and “Just Dropped In [To See What Condition My Condition Was In]); WYNONNA (“You Turn The Light On”), who was then joined by NAOMI JUDD (“Back To The Well”); another mother-daughter collaboration from LINDA DAVIS and LADY ANTEBELLUM’s HILLARY SCOTT (“20 Years Ago”); KRIS KRISTOFFERSON (“Me And Bobby McGee”); LADY ANTEBELLUM (“She Believes In Me”); LITTLE BIG TOWN (“Through The Years”); DON HENLEY (“Desperado”); IDINA MENZEL (“You Decorated My Life”), who was then joined by LADY ANTEBELLUM’s CHARLES KELLEY (“We’ve Got Tonight”); LIONEL RITCHIE (“Lady”); and CHRIS STAPLETON (“The Gambler”).

The evening was capped by a reunion between ROGERS and DOLLY PARTON, who took the stage together for the final time. The pair shared stories of their many years as duet partners and tour mates before launching in to their 2013 release, “You Can’t Make Old Friends.” Many eyes glistened with tears throughout the arena as the two embraced and sang to one another the song which was written about their unique friendship. PARTON then turned to ROGERS and sang one of her signature hits, “I Will Always Love You,” directly to him. In true ROGERS and PARTON fashion, the night was closed with a rousing rendition of their chart-topper, “Islands In The Stream.” As THE GAMBLER prepared to fold his hand one last time, PARTON encouraged him to go out like a rockstar, and the two turned toward the crowd, stared with resolve into the applause, and literally dropped their mics. The event was filmed and recorded for multi-platform distribution at a later date.