Taped in Chicago last summer, thie show will debut on AXS-TV Sunday, April 9th – with special guests: Jim Messina, Blue Sky Riders, David Foster, Thundercat and many more! Check your local listings for air times at http://www.axs.tv/programs/concert-series/ and check out the preview video, below!



September 28, 29 & 30, 2017

Kenny Loggins with the Nashville Symphony

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

On sale in July; KL Connection sale in July!

We’ll be adding more dates as they are confirmed! Be sure to keep an eye on Kenny’s Tour Page at kennyloggins.com and if you are a KL Connection member, be sure to watch our exclusive Tickets On Sale page for upcoming pre-sales!