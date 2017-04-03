Taped in Chicago last summer, thie show will debut on AXS-TV Sunday, April 9th – with special guests: Jim Messina, Blue Sky Riders, David Foster, Thundercat and many more! Check your local listings for air times at http://www.axs.tv/programs/concert-series/ and check out the preview video, below!
- April 7, 2017
Fantasy Springs Casino
Indio, CA
- April 8, 2017
Kenny Loggins / Michael McDonald
The Good Life Festival
Encanterra Country Club San Tan Valley, AZ
- April 15, 2017
Tuacahn Amphitheatre
Ivins, UT
- June 9, 2017
Carson Valley Inn
Minden, NV
On Sale TBA; KL Connection Pre-sale TBA
- June 10, 2017
Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
- June 24, 2017
Kenny Loggins, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
- July 12, 2017
Pacific Amphitheatre
Costa Mesa, CA
- July 14, 2017
Kenny Loggins / Michael McDonald
Gathering on the Green
Mequon, WI
- NEW! July 28, 2017
Oaklawn Park Race Track
Hot Springs, AR
On Sale July 11; no KL Connection pre-sale
- August 31, 2017
Evergreen State Fairgrounds
Monroe, WA
KL Connection pre-sale TODAY; Public Sale April 7
September 28, 29 & 30, 2017
Kenny Loggins with the Nashville Symphony
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
On sale in July; KL Connection sale in July!
We’ll be adding more dates as they are confirmed! Be sure to keep an eye on Kenny’s Tour Page at kennyloggins.com and if you are a KL Connection member, be sure to watch our exclusive Tickets On Sale page for upcoming pre-sales!