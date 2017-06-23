BLUE CHAIR/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s KENNY CHESNEY has invited students from BELMONT UNIVERSITY and MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY (MTSU) to participate in creating the music video for his current single, “All The Pretty Girls.” Any student at BELMONT or MTSU can submit a video they’ve created for the song, including – but not limited to – lyric, live action, notion, or animation.

The winning entry, chosen by a panel from SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, CMT, and CHESNEY’s team, will receive a $5,000 scholarship and have their video world premiere on CMT. The contest deadline is SUNDAY, JULY 23rd, and the winner will be announced MONDAY, JULY 31st. Details can be found here.