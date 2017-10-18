BLUE CHAIR/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s KENNY CHESNEY has revealed that he’s hitting the road again in 2018 on the “TRIP AROUND THE SUN TOUR,” kicking off SATURDAY, APRIL 21st in TAMPA. Joining CHESNEY will be THOMAS RHETT, OLD DOMINION, and BRANDON LAY.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” CHESNEY stated. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for ‘TRIP AROUND THE SUN’ live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given, and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.” Ticket information and a full list of stops can be found here.