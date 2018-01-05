KENDRICK LAMAR and TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT (TDE) Founder/CEO ANTHONY “TOP DAWG” TIFFITH will produce BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM soundtrack for the MARVEL STUDIOS BLACK PANTHER movie. The first single will be KENDRICK LAMAR “All The Stars” Ft. SZA.

This will be the first time MARVEL STUDIOS has interspersed multiple original recordings created specifically for a film. BLACK PANTHER Dir. RYAN COOGLER hand-picked LAMAR for the album project; it also marks the first time LAMAR will write, produce, perform, and curate for a major motion picture

In a press release COOGLER said, “I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what KENDRICK and TDE have in store.”

LAMAR added, “MARVEL STUDIOS BLACK PANTHER is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside RYAN and MARVEL’s vision.”

TIFFITH commented, “Working on such a powerful movie is a great opportunity. We’re always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with DISNEY, MARVEL STUDIOS and the BLACK PANTHER film makes perfect sense.”

The motion picture stars CHADWICK BOSEMAN, MICHAEL B. JORDAN, LUPITA NYONG’O, DANAI GURIRA, MARTIN FREEMAN, DANIEL KALUUYA, LETITIA WRIGHT, WINSTON DUKE, ANGELA BASSETT, FOREST WHITAKER, and ANDY SERKIS. BLACK PANTHER will be out in theaters on FEBRUARY 16th.