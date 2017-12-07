CUMULUS MEDIA has announced four promotions in its DETROIT radio station group.

Hot AC WDVD “BLAINE FOWLER Morning Show” producer MATT LAURENIC is upped to Exec. Producer; Production Director MIKE GAGLIANO rises to FM Production Dir./Programming Coordinator; street teamer ADAM FICORELLI was named Promotions Manager/swing air talent for Country WDRQ.

Hot AC WDVD weekender/interim middays KENDALL TAYLOR is upped to APD/midday host. She will continue her duties as a host on WESTWOOD ONE’s 24-hour Hot AC format.

Dir./FM Programming-DETROIT ROBBY BRIDGES said, “To better reflect the scope of their existing duties at CUMULUS/DETROIT, we are excited to promote MATT LAURENIC from Producer to Executive Producer of the BLAINE FOWLER Morning Show, MIKE GAGLIANO to FM Production Director and Programming Coordinator and ADAM FICORELLI to Promotions Manager/Swing air talent for WDRQ. Congratulations to our all-star team!”

BRIDGES added, “From her mad social media and production skills to her ability to create meaningful, memorable content over 10-second song intros, and her positive team-oriented attitude, KENDALL has it all and really stood out as the perfect choice to compliment our personality-driven line-up at 96.3 WDVD.”

TAYLOR said, “I couldn’t be prouder or more excited to be part of the WDVD team. I gotta thank JOHN SHOMBY and MIKE MCVAY for being long-time believers in me and thanks to ROBBY BRIDGES, MIKE WHEELER and ROB ROBERTS for this amazing opportunity in DETROIT. Let’s rock this!”