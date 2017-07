Kudos to artiat manager KEN LANE, who has finalized a deal to manage the band EVARIDE, featuring JOSH DEVINE, who was the live drummer for ONE DIRECTION.

EVARIDE will release their first single “Heartbeat” on AUGUST 11th. Pictured below, from left, JOSH DEVINE (drums), LANE, SEAN MURRAY (lead singer) and HAYDEN MARRINGER (guitar).