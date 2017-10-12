BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s KELSEA BALLERINI is teaming up with the TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT for an album release celebration on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28th in her hometown of KNOXVILLE, TN in a partnership with SNAPCHAT, and their ongoing series, “THE SOUNDTRACK OF AMERICA. MADE IN TENNESSEE.” BALLERINI will perform at her alma mater, CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, and free tickets will be available to fans exclusively by following TENNESSEE on SNAPCHAT.

“How cool to be able to come home to KNOXVILLE and celebrate this next big moment in my life with you!” said BALLERINI. “CENTRAL HIGH is such a special place for me. I was in the glee club and got to perform in musicals on the same stage where I sang a song I wrote for the very first time. This city…this high school…really helped shape my life, and I can’t wait to share my new songs with you!”