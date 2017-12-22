ALL PRO BROADCASTING Rhythmic Hot AC KHTI (HOT 103.9)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO has named “KELLY J” JONES as 7p-midnight (PT) evening host. KELLY J has most recently worked at iHEARTMEDIA’s TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK/LOS ANGELES as a traffic reporter, and hosted “RADIO SLADE” with SLADE SMILEY of “REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY” on the old AMATURO Hot AC KJLL-KHJL-KAJL (PLAYLIST 92.7)/FOUNTAIN VALLEY-THOUSAND OAKS-ADELANTO, CA. She starts at HOT 103.9 on JANUARY 2nd.

KELLY J said, “At the ripe age of “older than you need to know,” I realized I wanted to get into radio and, BOOM here I am!! A radio chic with a big honkin’ mohawk! Since those early days, I’ve won an award, had a great show called THE MELTDOWN SHOW, been on several SOCAL radio stations dishin’ afternoon traffic, co-hosted with SLADE SMILEY from HOUSEWIVES OF OC on ‘RADIO SLADE’ which landed me on TV and I’m not done yet! Birther and caretaker of two offspring who make me both laugh and scream but it adds comedic value to my life. My mom and hubby are my biggest supporters.”

PD JOHN DESANTIS said, “We are very excited to have the talents and skills of KELLY J at KHTI. She brings a positive energy and commitment that fits perfectly into our team.”