CUMULUS nationally syndicated “TY, KELLY & CHUCK” show co-host KELLY FORD is set to host AGAPE ANIMAL RESCUE’s annual masquerade event, AGAPE ANIMAL BALL, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28th at THE FACTORY AT FRANKLIN in FRANKLIN, TN. Dinner, cirque acts, live and silent auctions, and live music will be featured at the event, with adoptable dogs available to find their forever homes. Grab your tickets here.

“We all have a responsibility to support our community, those who work every day to make our city the best it can be,” FORD stated. “AGAPE ANIMAL RESCUE embraced me like family shortly after I moved to NASHVILLE, and I’ve had the opportunity to see, firsthand, the incredible work they are doing to combat pet homelessness.” Added AGAPE ANIMAL RESCUE Co-chair STEPHANIE WILLIS, “We’ve had the opportunity to work with the morning show at past events, and when KELLY made her debut, we knew we had to get her involved with AGAPE. Her compassion and enthusiasm for animal rescue mirrors ours, and we are so thrilled to have her on our team.”