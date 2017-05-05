CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist KEITH URBAN led the RIAA GOLD and PLATINUM honors for the full month of APRIL 2017 for the Country format. URBAN received PLATINUM Album honors for four of his projects, including “Get Closer,” “Fuse,” “Greatest Hits: 18 Kids,” and “RipCord,” which was certified late last MONTH. Also earning certifications late last MONTH were: JOHN DENVER “Rocky Mountain High” and “Take Me Home, Country Road” for GOLD and PLATINUM Single, respectively; and ATLANTIC/WMN artist BRETT ELDREDGE and BMLG RECORDS artist BRETT YOUNG with GOLD Single honors for “Wanna Be That Song” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” respectively.

RIAA GOLD Single honors have also been awarded to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS for “Hurricane” and CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DIERKS BENTLEY for “Black.” BENTLEY also grabbed an RIAA PLATINUM Single honor for “Different For Girls.” For a complete list of RIAA awards, visit here.