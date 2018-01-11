iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (102.9 NOW)/DALLAS has named FREDDY RIVERA afternoon host, effective FEBRUARY 5th. RIVERA comes from sister Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM)/LOS ANGELES, where he has hosted the late night show for the last four years.

“FREDDY is an outstanding on-air talent and we are very fortunate to add him to our line up,” said PD, JAY SHANNON, adding “FREDDY is very much looking forward to calling DFW his home.”

Born in L.A. and raised in the nearby INLAND EMPIRE, he started his radio broadcasting career as an intern for RICK DEES. RIVERA got his first chance as a radio on-air personality for sister Rhythm KGGI/RIVERSIDE, CA. He stays connected with his listeners off air by responding to his fans on social media. He even has his own food dedicated INSTAGRAM page @freddylovesfood!

“I am very excited to write the next chapter in my radio career with 102.9 NOW in DALLAS,” said RIVERA. “I have heard so much about the food, nightlife and community. I can’t wait to jump right in.”