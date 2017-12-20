BEE BROADCASTING Country KDBR (106.3 THE BEAR)/KALISPELL, MT, held their annual “Camping Out for TOYS FOR TOTS,” along with sister stations Country KHNK (95.9 OUTLAW COUNTRY), Classic Rock KBBZ (B-98.5,), Classic Hits KWOL (KOOL 105) and Triple A KRVO (103.1 THE RIVER). More than 6800 toys and $10,000 in cash was raised to be distributed to kids all over the FLATHEAD VALLEY in MONTANA.

PD and host of the BEAR MORNING COUNTRY CLUB, JOHN MICHAELS camped out along with co-hosts LEAH LINDSAY, DOC HOLIDAY, BREW MICHAELS, KID GRIZ, BILLY THE KID and DEADWOOD DEWBRE for 50 hours in the cold NW MONTANA weather.

Aid MICHAELS, “It was another amazing year and proof that the most giving people on the planet are right here in the FLATHEAD VALLEY.”