BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Hot AC KVGS (STAR 107.9)/LAS VEGAS morning show co-host and producer AIMEE MONTGOMERY is segueing to middays for AC sister KCYE-HD2 (LITE 101.5 FM), starting JULY 5th. MONTGOMERY, who joined STAR 107.9 in 2015, worked as BROOKE and JUBAL’s local On-Air Liaison/Producer.

“We have witnessed AIMEE’s great attitude, effort, and dedication,” OM JOHN CANDELARIA said. “We look forward to her applying these same skills across the hall on LITE FM.”

“I am so excited and grateful for this opportunity to have my voice heard on LITE 101.5, and to be able to stay here with my BEASLEY family is just the icing on the cake,” said MONTGOMERY. “I have learned so much in the past two years at STAR. It’s an honor to know that GM TOM HUMM and OM JOHN CANDELARIA have all the confidence in me, as I take my crazy radio journey to the next level. Radio has already opened up so many doors for me and I’m excited for what the future has in store at LITE. Cheers to the next chapter.”