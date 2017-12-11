iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KBPI/DENVER is now simulcasting on FM translator K300CP/DENVER, plus the signals of Classic Rock KPAW/FORT COLLINS and Active Rock KDZA (Z107.9)/PUEBLO-COLORADO SPRINGS. The move bumps KPAW’s format (as 92.9 THE BEAR) to the 92.9 FM slot formerly occupied by AC KYWY (STAR 92.9)/CHEYENNE, WY, which has moved to K246CI/CHEYENNE as STAR 97.1 and is in CHRISTMAS music mode. KBPI will continue to be heard on the 106.7 frequency until the end of the year, when a new format is unveiled.

“I’m excited to bring revamped rock programming to rock fans across COLORADO,” iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER Region Pres. TIM HAGER said. “The opportunity to take THE BEAR heritage brand and serve a larger NORTHERN COLORADO footprint and simultaneously take the heritage brand of KBPI to truly ‘Rock the Rockies’ across the entire state will serve our listeners, partners and the community in a tremendous way!”