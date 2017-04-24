iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC/Adult Top 40 KBIG (104.3 MYfm)/LOS ANGELES morning co-host JILLIAN ESCOTO has a personal reason for joining 5,000 people at the NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY’s GREATER LOS ANGELES chapter’s 2017 WALK MS GREATER LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY morning, APRIL 23rd, at the PASADENA ROSE BOWL.

In 2008, ESCOTO was diagnosed with MS, an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that interrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body.

“I was 23 years old at the time and I had no idea what MS was or what it did to your body,” she said. With support from the NATIONAL MS SOCIETY, ESCOTO formed a WALK MS team called “TEAM JILLIAN.”