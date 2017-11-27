RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT)/DALLAS has flipped its on air line-up and has debuted a new morning show, VEDA LOCA IN THE MORNING.

Former afternoon host, VEDA LOCA hosts the VEDA LOCA IN THE MORNING show, succeeding syndicated host RICKEY SMILEY. SMILEY’s show aired locally on KBFB from 2004-2008, prior to syndication in 2008. SMILEY, a good friend of VEDA LOCA, was in-studio with the new morning show to officially pass the 97.9 THE BEAT microphone to the new morning team.

Joining VEDA LOCA on the morning show will be former night host J KRUZ and a member of KBFB mixing team, DJ KAYOTIK. KAYOTIK will produce the show and mix. A new voice to KBFB and rounding out the morning show is JAZZI BLACK.

VIDA LOCA commented, “It’s not your mama’s morning show…but maybe they’ll listen, too. I’m really excited for this opportunity and I look forward to having a lot of fun with our listeners!”

RADIO ONE/DALLAS VP/GM TAMI HONESTY added, “We appreciate what RICKEY has brought to our listeners and we’re honored to have him with us, in person, to make the transition. As the competitive marketplace changes, we are taking an approach that we feel will best connect our audience with 97.9 THE BEAT and our new morning team personifies the lifestyle of the METROPLEX.”