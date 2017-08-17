KATY PERRY’s “WITNESS: The Tour” will start 12 days late “to accommodate the complexity of its scope and enormous scale.” The tour will now kick off SEPTEMBER 19th at MONTREAL’s BELL CENTRE instead of the scheduled date of SEPTEMBER 7th in COLUMBUS, OH.

Stated PERRY, “Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait. All the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour.”

The NORTH AMERICAN arena tour is produced by AEG PRESENTS.

PERRY has also revealed the tour’s opening acts. NOAH CYRUS will join her from SEPTEMBER 19th through NOVEMBER 1st, followed by PURITY RING from NOVEMBER 7th through DECEMBER 20th and CARLY RAE JEPSEN on JANUARY 5th through FEBRUARY 5th.

All tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honored for the new date, refunds available at point purchase.