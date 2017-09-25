Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL/MILWAUKEE morning personality and COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member KAREN DALESSANDRO is joining SCRIPPS crosstown Country WKTI/MILWAUKEE for MD/afternoons, effective WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th. A two-time CMA Personality of the Year honoree during her 19-year tenure at WMIL, DALESSANDRO announced her retirement from radio earlier this year (NET NEWS 3/7).

“I made the switch to 94.5 KTI COUNTRY to join a staff that is excited about Country music, committed to winning, and actually living in MILWAUKEE,” said DALESSANDRO. “It’s refreshing to see this kind of radio still exists … VP/GM TOM LANGMYER and PD RYAN WILD deserve much credit for believing that real people doing real radio is important to the community they serve. I spent 19 years hosting MILWAUKEE morning radio, so to continue my career as Music Director/afternoons at WKTI is more than I could have imagined.” To celebrate DALESSANDRO’s arrival, WKTI has flipped to “94.5 KAREN COUNTRY,” which will remain in use as the station counts down to her WEDNESDAY arrival.

“KTI COUNTRY is proud to be the local Country station – and Country listeners in WISCONSIN know and love KAREN; she is an incredibly talented broadcaster,” said LANGMYER. “KAREN is the most credible Country voice in the market, is the best known, and lives for doing good in our community. We’re proud she’s on our team.”