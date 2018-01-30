ENTERCOM Top 40/Mainstream KAMP (97.1 AMP RADIO)/LOS ANGELES has hired CHELSEA BRIGGS to join EDGAR SOTELO and BRIAN MOOTE on the new morning show, effective FEBRUARY 2018. Most recently a BILLBOARD News correspondent, she has guest-hosted or worked at HoLLYWIRE TV, MTV NETWORKS, HLN, VH1, YAHOO! TV, CLEVVER TV and OVATION TV.

“CHELSEA is a social media superstar and we are thrilled to bring her unique personality to the new AMP Morning Show with EDGAR and BRIAN,” ENTERCOM/LOS ANGELES SVP/Market Manager JEFF FEDERMAN said. “Their chemistry is unparalleled and I’m confident that the three of them will create sensational mornings for our listeners.”

“Words cannot describe how excited and honored I am to join the ENTERCOM family as part of the 97.1 AMP RADIO LOS ANGELES morning show,” BRIGGS said. “Thank you to DAVID FIELD, PAT PAXTON, CHRIS OLIVIERO, JEFF FEDERMAN and CHRIS EBBOTT for this opportunity. I look forward to creating an incredible morning show that brings a new, fun and genuine energy to the SoCal community every morning.”