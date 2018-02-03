Justin Timberlake is finally back at it and the radio world is thrilled. As he is set to kill it during Super Bowl time, his new jam “Filthy” (RCA/RLG) is set for some grand numbers in the weeks to come. Maroon 5 are starting out where they left off last year. The current single from America’s top band in “Wait” (222/Interscope) is quite exceptional and expect some great things for them once again in 2018. Sofi Tukker has teamed up with the ever fabulous Nervo, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno for the single “Best Friend” (Ultra). With a solid team like this you get the feeling that is all about strength in numbers.

Bruno Mars is off to a real rocking start in 2018. He’s out and about with the latest sensation that is Cardi B & these two are making great music together. “Finesse” is the jam that is making its way up the charts and in record time. Oh and did I forget to mention that Bruno was the real winner for this year’s Grammy Awards. He even picked up the biggest award of the evening winning Album of the Year. Congrats Bruno Mars on what turned out to be a very big night indeed.

Newcomer Hayley Kiyoko is already setting the music world on fire as a solo artist. “Curious” (Atlantic) is the one that is turning in a solid number of believers. I’d get this one into rotation right away if I were you. Kesha is back in fine form and make no mistake about that. Her new track “Woman” (Kemosabe/RCA) is already fast becoming an anthem at pop radio and showing that it has solid legs. Troye Sivan is back at the format and is bringing the very best. “My My My” (Capitol) takes this artist to an even higher level signaling this to be a very good year for this talented artist.

Machine Gun Kelly, joins forces with X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha for a real powerhouse gem. “Home” (RRP/Interscope) is the track that is getting a big “thumbs up” from the radio world. There is no doubt in my mind that it should close out the panel in record time. I’m also happy to report that Dua Lipa continues to win over friends and supporters. “New Rules” (WB/WEA) is helping to add more stock to this already established talent. Keep your eyes and ears open for this masterpiece that should be a #1 soon.

Newcomer Welshly Arms is getting quite the attention from many music and program directors around the USA. The single “Legendary” (Republic) is without a doubt a solid door opener that should serve the artist quite well. If the early numbers are any indication, you can expect a very bright future for Welshly Arms. The multi-talented Zedd has joined forces with the uber talented Maren Morris & Grey for a real monster single. Everybody is singing the praises of “The Middle” (Interscope) and for very good reason, it’s a solid winner from beginning to end so what are you waiting for?

Garrett Young picks up where he left off last year with a solid powerhouse track in “My Oh My” (West Coast Collective). It’s the follow up to his #1 “Do You Hear My Cries” and make no mistake about it, this will be his second #1 single. Dianne Meinke has wasted not time in getting things going in 2018. “I’ll Be Here Waiting” (UVI) is her latest and what an amazing entry this is. It’s Dianne at her very best and by the looks of what has been going on for this single already over at Hot AC, expect some even bigger things ahead.

A good many of the artists listed have a good showing for our current New Music Awards. Many of our subscribers and music fans in general had a hand in nominating the very best from both the major and Independent arena. Our official nomination ballot is now up on our website and awaits your opinion. We wish all of our nominees that very best in making it to the winners circle. There are also a number of radio stations, labels and industry professional that are also lauded for this year’s awards. Please take the time to participate so that we can get the very best outcome for all of the nominees for our 2018 New Music Awards. I’m also looking forward to meeting many of you for this year’s CRS event. Please join me in the bar for a cocktail and let’s get this party started.