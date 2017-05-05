Former BIG MACHINE RECORDS Coord./Promotion JUSTIN NEWELL tells us he will be departing BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) this afternoon (5/5) to pursue a yet-to-be-named opportunity. “I am extremely grateful to SCOTT BORCHETTA and ANDREW KAUTZ for allowing me to learn on such an amazing platform, and I thank everyone at BMLG for an incredible experience,” NEWELL told ALL ACCESS. “I am very excited for my next opportunity!”

NEWELL first joined BMLG as an intern in JANUARY 2013 and served as Coord./Logistics before transitioning to his position as Coord./Promotion with BIG MACHINE RECORDS. Until NEWELL is ready to make his next move public, you can reach him on his cell at (304) 580-1133 or via email here.