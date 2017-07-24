JUSTIN BIEBER has abruptly canceled the rest his current world tour, which is comprised of 14 remaining shows — starting with Arlington, TX this weekend. In a statement, BIEBER’s rep attributes the sudden cancellation to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The statement reads as follows:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, JUSTIN BIEBER will cancel the remainder of the PURPOSE WORLD TOUR concerts. JUSTIN loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the PURPOSE WORLD TOUR over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase