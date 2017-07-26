Longtime radio programmer CHUCK GEIGER has found another job to call home, this time as PD for the JUNEAU RADIO CENTER. He’ll oversee the cluster that includes Hot AC KSUP (MIX 106), Country KYKU (TAKU 105), Classic Hits KXXJ, Talk KJNO and AC KINY.

Most recently OM for CHERRY CREEK RADIO/WENATCHEE, CHUCK’s resume includes stints in ALLENTOWN, PA, WICHITA, KS, FRESNO, CA; YUMA, AZ; CHEYENNE, WY; TEXOMA (NORTHERN TEXAS-SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA) and ANCHORAGE/WASILLA, AK, so he probably already has a parka and muk luks.