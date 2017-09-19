Former CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT OM “JULIE K” (JULIE KANSY) is set to join HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WPCV/LAKELAND, FL as morning co-host, effective early OCTOBER. JULIE K will join the “97.5 BREAKFAST CLUB” with existing co-hosts ROGER and DJ THE TRUCKER. Her previous stops at Country outlets include KRMD/SHREVEPORT, LA; WGGY/SCRANTON-WILKES BARRE, PA; WMZQ/WASHINGTON, D.C.; and KASE/AUSTIN. She also previously worked with ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. Congratulate JULIE K here.

“JULIE K is the perfect fit for the HALL family,” said WPCV OM/PD MIKE JAMES. “She’s a broadcasting pro who loves live and local radio, she has a wealth of successful morning drive experience, and she loves NASCAR, which is always a plus!” Added JULIE K, “I’m thrilled to be joining the award-winning BREAKFAST CLUB with ROGER and DJ on the awesome heritage Country station WPCV. HALL COMMUNICATIONS is an impressive company that knows how to treat their employees. I’m excited to get on the air and start having fun in radio again!”