Singer-songwriter, Julia Othmer, released “Purple and Gray,” a haunting and mystical new single and video off of her upcoming full length album, SOUND. Her echoing vocals and mesmerizing descriptions create a deeply rich sound for this meaningful and personal track. “Purple and Gray” is now available to download and stream worldwide, and its accompanying music video is available to watch on YouTube.

“Purple and Gray” opens with a strong guitar line and haunting percussion as the music video depicts loneliness and struggle in dramatic black and white imagery. The song builds and swells to the chorus, where Othmer begins to fight for herself and live in colors of purple and gray. Referencing the single, she says, “[It’s about] transitioning from a former self, a former life, a former sense of the future, and processing all of that in order to move forward.” This is witnessed in the video, as Othmer moves towards acceptance and learns to find peace in the chaos of life in the ocean. On writing the song, she explains, “We hit ‘record’ and most of the song came about really quickly – unplanned stream of consciousness,” which can be felt throughout the duration of the song. Othmer’s sound is unfiltered and raw on this track, a thread that will be heard through SOUND as she transitions into a new self, a new journey and a new chapter in both her music and in life.

A native of Kansas City, Julia Othmer now resides in Los Angeles, where she is readying her new album. Tracks from her debut, Oasis Motel, were featured on such shows as Witches of East End, The Lying Game and Degrassi: The Next Generation. Known for her energetic live performances, Othmer has shared the stage with artists such as Heart, Regina Spektor, Amos Lee and John Waite.

Deeply personal and revealing, “Purple and Gray” highlights Othmer’s voice in its rawness and beauty, boldly exposing herself through her music. Othmer’s new album, SOUND, will be released later in 2017. Download or stream “Purple and Gray” now and watch the music video on YouTube. Check out more from Julia Othmer by visiting JuliaOthmer.com.