Singer-songwriter, Julia Othmer, released “Hungry Days (Make Me Feel)”, the bold and riveting first single and video from her upcoming album, SOUND. Othmer’s heavy hitting vocals drive this captivating and powerful track. “Hungry Days (Make Me Feel)” is now available to download and stream worldwide, and its accompanying music video is available on YouTube.

The single opens with the haunting sounds of electro-strings and builds as Othmer’s dynamic voice escalates into the pulsating chorus. Her delivery is heartfelt and passionate. About the song, she says, “It’s my anthem against apathy and reclusion. It’s a reminder to myself to explore the potential in being alive.” That exploration is reflected in the music video directed and produced by James T. Lundie, her creative partner and producer of the new album. “We’re playing with questions like: How are we here? What kind of world do we create for ourselves? What are the possibilities?” When pressed for her answers to these questions, Othmer demurs saying, “I hope people find their own interpretations. Isn’t that part of the fun? I don’t want to tell people what to think.” The abstract quality of the video mirrors the open lyrical style Othmer engaged in on SOUND with its themes of hope and disappointment, loss and redemption, detachment and desire.

A native of Kansas City, MO, Julia Othmer now resides in Los Angeles, CA where she is readying her new album. Tracks from her debut, Oasis Motel, were featured on such shows as Witches of East End, The Lying Game and Degrassi: The Next Generation. Known for her energetic live performances, Othmer has shared the stage with artists such as Heart, Regina Spektor, Amos Lee and John Waite.



Layered with meaning, “Hungry Days (Make Me Feel)” showcases Othmer’s evocative voice and songwriting style as a preview of things to come. Her new album, SOUND, will be released later in 2017. You can download or stream “Hungry Days (Make Me Feel)” now and watch the music video on YouTube. Check out more from Julia Othmer by visiting JuliaOthmer.com.