iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON DC APD/evening personality JT BOSCH will join Country sister WKKT/CHARLOTTE as APD/afternoons, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 14th. He succeeds CASEY CARTER, now programming the company’s WTQR/GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM, NC.

“I’m excited to have JT in CHARLOTTE and involved in the programming of WKKT,” said iHEARTMEDIA VIRGINIA-CAROLINA President DAVE CARWILE. “He is familiar with the area and his experience in both programming and on-air is unrivaled.”

BOSCH joined WMZQ in MAY of 2016 following time as VP/Programming at iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN Country combo KASE and KVET. His radio experience includes Country WRBT/HARRISBURG, PA and previous time in NORTH CAROLINA. “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to join the amazing iHEARTMEDIA team in CHARLOTTE,” said BOSCH. “I’ve spent many years in NORTH CAROLINA so it’s like a second home for me. My wife and I are excited to raise our family here, and I can’t wait to serve the listeners and community in CHARLOTTE.” Send congrats here.

iHEART/WASHINGTON DC-BALTIMORE RSVPP JEFF KAPUGI, who handles day-to-day programming at WMZQ, tells ALL ACCESS the search is on for BOSCH’s successor; send materials here.