JOSH STRICKLAND, PD/morning host at TOWNSQUARE Top 40 WJIM (97.5 NOW FM)/LANSING, MI exits after ten years to join SMILE FM, a statewide nonprofit network of “Positive Hit Music” radio stations as Dir./Localism, a position he describes as a community engagement-focused role.

“My time at 97.5 NOW FM has defined my career and I love everyone at TOWNSQUARE/LANSING, but I have wanted to join the SMILE FM team for a long time,” STRICKLAND said, “and the time is right, now.”

Beginning JULY 5th, STRICKLAND will be a regular voice on The Morning Espresso with JENN & BRIAN, which airs weekdays on all of the network’s stations from 5-10a.

SMILE FM morning host, JENN CZELADA said, “We’re excited to have JOSH STRICKLAND join the SMILE FM team. His wealth of knowledge in mainstream radio combined with his heart for families makes him a great fit for SMILE FM.”

STRICKLAND says a variety of factors influenced his decision to leave mainstream radio for the positive hit network, including his desire to “be a representative of music whose message much more closely aligns with my personal values,” something he said is particularly important as it relates to his role as a father.

The SMILE FM Radio Network, more than twenty stations across MICHIGAN, began in 1996 as as a single station, WLGH (88.1 THE LIGHT)/LANSING. The network grew as more stations signed on across the state. In 2004, THE LIGHT network and a co-owned network of radio stations, known as JOY FM, were merged to form SMILE FM.

SMILE FM remains headquartered at the original WLGH location in WILLIAMSTON, coincidentally, in offices once occupied by WFMK. The network has satellite studios in LANSING and IMLAY CITY and a new satellite studio will be added in DURAND.