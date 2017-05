AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA/ALBUQUERQUE/SANTA FE, NM Dir./Sales JOSH RILEY moves to ONE PUTT BROADCASTING/FRESNO as GM. RILEY is overseeing Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1), Top 40 KWDO (99.3 NOW FM), Triple A KJWL (K-JEWEL 105.5), Classic Rock KJFX (95.7 THE FOX), Oldies KYNO-A (1430 AM), and Sports KFIG-A (790 ESPN RADIO – THE DEUCE).

Prior to AGM, RILEY was GSM for EL DORADO BROADCASTERS/SANTA MARIA and SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA