Americana singer-songwriter, Joseph Eid, released his latest EP titled Watch It Fall. The aptly titled six-track EP brings forth a darker mood than his previous releases, depicting Eid’s reflection on life, how he got there, and contemplating if the decisions he’s made along the way were the right ones. Watch It Fall is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

Produced by Brian Soucy and Joseph Eid, Watch It Fall describes the beautifully tragic story of the road to success. The EP illustrates the journey of finding the positive in each situation and discovering the light at the end of the tunnel. “While it is a darker album, it is also empowering because it is all about accepting what is and continuing on the quest for truth,” Eid explains. The EP features the singles, “Diary,” “One and Only” and “Watch It Fall.” A video for “One and Only” was released in late 2016 followed by the title-track which premiered in February 2017. Watch It Fall is the follow up release to Eid’s previous album, Human.

Growing up in the suburbs of New York in a strict, conservative home, Joseph Eid pursued a career in psychology and pre-med in college, putting his dreams of chasing a career in music on hold. Eventually, he decided to ditch the books and joined a band where he thrived more than ever, solidifying that he had made the right choice in fulfilling his dreams of becoming a musician. Shortly after, Eid packed his bags and moved to Los Angeles where he played open mic events and performed in showcases before eventually landing residencies at Harvard & Stone, Crane’s Hollywood Tavern, Room 5 and Bar Lubitsch. Eid has been featured on American Songwriter as well as earning a spot on Music Connection Magazine’s Hot 100 Unsigned Artists list.

Joseph Eid’s Watch It Fall EP unveils a wide range of emotions that listeners can connect to, making it relatable to a large audience. Watch It Fall tells the gripping story of the ups and downs discovering yourself and learning to find positives in life. The EP is available for download or streaming digitally worldwide. Keep up with Joseph Eid’s journey by visiting JosephEidMusic.com.