JOSEPH BOND has left his role as iHEARTMEDIA VP/Operations. In this corporate role, he oversaw the digital operations of iHEARTMEDIA’s more than 150 markets and 850 radio stations, which included related staffing, training, and content strategy with social media and on-air integration, as well as internal communications and local strategy planning related to the company’s national brand events (such as iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL). In this role, he also functioned as a point of convergence between all other departments that touch digital.