ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS Top 40 WPIA (98.5 KISS-FM)/PEORIA brings JONATHAN STEELE on as PD. STEELE joins JULY 24th. STEELE joins from MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS GROUP in upstate NEW YORK. He previously was at WNGY/PEORIA.

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead this brand and build upon the success of 98-5 KISS FM.” said STEELE. “KISS has always been the epicenter of hit music in PEORIA and I look forward to this next chapter in my career being a part of a team that still believes in doing LIVE and LOCAL radio. There’s a lot of good things in store for the future.”

“I intend to bring the same fire and passion that I had when I was here before. Thanks to SCOTT HECATHORN and MIKE REA, I get to play in PEORIA once again. I am humbled to join this team and I’m so glad to be back in the 309!!” he said.

OM SCOTT HECATHORN added, “JONATHAN is a key hire in our quest to connect on an even deeper level with PEORIA radio listeners. His enthusiasm and passion for the traditional medium, and ability to tell a story through not only his words on air, but also pictures and videos on social media, will help lead us to even greater success!”