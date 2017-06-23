Former CUMULUS Country KJJY (NASH ICON)/DES MOINES OM/PD and morning co-host JONATHAN MONK recently joined ZIMMER Country WGSQ/COOKEVILLE, TN as Asst. GM, assuming those duties on MONDAY, JUNE 12th.

It’s a return to the station for MONK, who served as OM/PD/afternoons before leaving for KJJY with wife and on-air partner DIANNA KELLY as “MONK & KELLY” in 2014. The MARCONI-award-winning pair spent three years at KJJY. “We’re excited to welcome JONATHON back to the ZIMMER/COOKEVILLE family as he assumes his new position,” said ZIMMER/COOKEVILLE OM PHILIP GIBBONS. “With his vast knowledge of management and programming skills, I firmly believe he will take our radio brands to the next level.” Send congrats to MONK here.