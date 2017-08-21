BROADWAY MEDIA Top 40 KUDD/SALT LAKE CITY morning co-host JON WATKINS will be adding afternoons at Country sister KEGA (101.5 THE EAGLE), succeeding BRANDON YOUNG, who left last month for OM duties at CHERRY CREEK/WENATCHEE’s seven-station cluster ( NET NEWS 7/21 ).

The move marks a return to the EAGLE for WATKINS, who previously handled day-to-day PD chores in addition to hosting mornings and afternoons at different times during his eight-year stint there. He segued to KUDD mornings in late 2016, swapping with then-KUDD morning man JARED “BANKS” DANIELSON, who also took over the PD chair at EAGLE (NET NEWS 11/29/16). DANIELSON has since left the station; JUSTIN TAYLOR, WATKINS’ co-host on KUDD, has been handling the EAGLE PD role since MAY (NET NEWS 5/31).