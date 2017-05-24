JON BON JOVI will receive the 2017 Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB EDUCATION FOUNDATION (NABEF) for his ongoing efforts to combat poverty and homelessness. BON JOVI will receive the honor at NABEF’s Celebration of Service to AMERICA Awards on JUNE 20th in WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Service to America Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service. Considered NABEF’s highest individual honor, the award will be presented during the Celebration of Service to America Awards, held TUESDAY, JUNE 20th at the ANDREW W. MELLON AUDITORIUM in WASHINGTON, D.C.

“JON BON JOVI has entertained audiences for decades and earned world-wide fame as an artist and performer,” said NABEF President MARCELLUS ALEXANDER. “Despite his fame, JON has never lost sight of community. His generous support of programs that address hunger and homelessness exemplifies the Leadership Award for which we will honor him.”