We want to invite our special friends to join the Richard Lynch Band and other amazing artists as they perform on the warm, blue seas. Come aboard for the 2nd Annual Goldwing Express Cruise featuring country, bluegrass and gospel music along with some great comedy acts.

Sailing from Galveston, TX to Yucatan Progeso, Mexico on the Royal Carribean-Vision of The Seas, February 5 thru the 9th, 2018.

Prices start at $479.00, and requires just a $150.00 deposit to hold your cabin. For reservations and information contact Steven Baldridge (417) 294-0466 – goldwingexpress@yahoo.com. Please be sure to tell them you are booking as a Richard Lynch Fan to get this special offer. Once you make your reservation please let Donna Lynch know – dcampbell@zoomtown.com, so we can have an accurate count. Also if you made a reservation prior to this message, please let Donna know that as well.

This will be a truly special adventure, and we sure hope you will sail away with us. What better way to chase away the winter blahs then with a warm sea breeze?

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is an American country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His latest single, “Cut and Paste” is currently climbing country airplay charts. Richard is a multiple-award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Richard co-hosts “Traditionally Lynch” on Renegade Radio Nashville, airing every Thursday. Richard has appeared on RFD TV and WSM Radio Nashville.

http://www.richardlynchband.com

https://www.reverbnation.com/richardlynchband

https://www.facebook.com/RichardLynchBand