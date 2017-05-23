Johnny Riley inks a deal with Cherry Crown Records to promote, distribute and support the new single “When The Anger Sets In.” Johnny Riley has garnered the nickname “Outlaw” from his gritty blues style sound; this sound also grabbed him the nickname of “The Texas Bluesman.” Riley is known for his excellent style of delivering the music with an emotional – yet raw – sound.

Cherry Crown Records Founder Lee Cherry stated, “I love the direction that Blues and Country are taking together these days; Johnny has what I feel is the perfect mixture to cross over into both genres.”

The single, co-written and produced by Nashville Country music artist Troy Cook Jr. who has played and toured with Nashville Country Star David Ball and had his own hit song “Lazy American Dream,” is set to be released in June 2017. Johnny Riley from Groveton, Texas has played from coast to coast, attended the Annual Blues Awards, as well as represented Memphis in The International Blues Challenge.

Global Radio will begin receiving the single at the end of May 2017. Please be sure to call your local radio station to request “When The Anger Sets In.”

