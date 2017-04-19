CUMULUS MEDIA NASH Dir./Programming JOHN SHOMBY adds PD chores for Country WKDF (NASH FM 103.3)/NASHVILLE. Congratulate SHOMBY here

CUMULUS VP/Country CHARLIE COOK retains that role, in addition to VP/Operations for the CUMULUS/NASHVILLE cluster, with continued oversight of WKDF and Country sister WSM-F (NASH ICON). Reach COOK here.

“JOHN has done a superb job of managing the launch of morning show ‘TY, KELLY AND CHUCK’ on the NASH brand as well as overseeing the nationally syndicated shows ‘NASH NIGHTS LIVE’ and ‘THE BLAIR GARNER SHOW,’ heard locally on WKDF in NASHVILLE,” said COOK. “This new position is a logical next step as we continue to grow our country platform.” Added CUMULUS/NASHVILLE VP/Market Manager ALLISON WARREN, “CHARLIE is the cornerstone of our Country strategy. His unparalleled knowledge, leadership, and passion for Country music will continue to drive our success. With that, he and I are excited to expand JOHN’s duties to PD of WKDF in NASHVILLE. JOHN’s experiecne in Country, CHR, syndication, working with big personalities, and making a difference in the community makes him a great fit for NASHVILLE and this iconic brand.”

SHOMBY joined CUMULUS as Dir./Programming for the NASH Network in FEBRUARY of last YEAR. “CHARLIE is providing me with a great opportunity, and I appreciate the vote of confidence from him, ALLISON WARREN, and MIKE MCVAY,” said SHOMBY. “I look forward to working with the WKDF team and continuing to build on the success of NASH FM 103.3 WKDF.”