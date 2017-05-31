The Rock Singer-Songwriter will be featured on the well known weekend radio show’s Artist Spotlight in over 70 markets throughout the month of June

John Hickman believes that with the right inspiration and skill set the pursuit of musical dreams can be done at any time in life. This is clear from the melodic, piano-driven soft rock adult contemporary hit that is his new single, “Hello Hello.” Listeners will be transported to the musical days of 1960’s and 1970’s soft rock with this Beatlesque upbeat feel good track full of melodic harmonies and hopeful love.

The single is currently being promoted at AC radio by industry veteran promoter Sam Kaiser of MVP Entertainment who set up the feature with The Jim Brickman Radio Show, a weekend radio mainstay since 1997. Brickman, the Gold and Platinum, Grammy nominated pianist has garnered great success from his musical collaborations with such notable artists as Martina McBride and Lady Antebellum.

Along with the new single, Hickman also released the music video of “Hello Hello” which tells the story of a woman and a man, embarking on a journey experiencing the beauty the world has to offer together, one moment at a time. Evoking the theme of scenes sketched and intermixed with everyday reality, this video is evocative of A-ha’s “Take On Me.” “Hello Hello” is a video that is artfully conceived by director Liam Morgan. There is nothing but good feelings being released from this catchy, heartwarming visual experience representative of the languid, buoyant, and harmonious nature of the song.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/5VEm_PFxBUs

For more on John Hickman or The Jim Brickman Show go to…

http://johnhickmanmusic.com

http://www.jimbrickman.com/radioshow

