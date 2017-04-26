RIAA Country Gold & Platinum Awards

JOHN DENVER led the RIAA GOLD and PLATINUM honors in APRIL 2017 for the Country format. DENVER received PLATINUM Single honors for “Take Me Home, Country Road” and GOLD Single honors for “Rocky Mountain High.” RIAA GOLD Single honors also went to ATLANTIC/WMN artist BRETT ELDREDGE for “Wanna Be That Song” and BMLG RECORDS artist BRETT YOUNG for “In Case You Didn’t Know.”

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist KEITH URBAN was the only Country artist to receive RIAA PLATINUM Album honors during the month of APRIL. He was awarded the honor for “Ripcord.” For a full list of RIAA awards, visit here.