Former WEBSTER PR Mgr./Publicity JOEY AMATO has launched a NASHVILLE-based, LGBT-focused PR firm, AGENCY33, which will work with other PR agencies and record companies to bring expertise and knowledge to their artists when needing to target the demographic. AMATO’s previous experience also includes stops at SONY MUSIC NEW YORK, RELEVANT COMMUNICATIONS, and iHEART RADIO, in addition to serving as publisher at UNITE MAGAZINE, NASHVILLE’s premiere LGBT publication. With nearly a decade of LGBT consumer industry experience, AMATO plans to steer NASHVILLE’s Country music artists, as well as artists across multiple genres, in a direction of inclusivity.

"Whether artists are aware of it or not, LGBT individuals love Country music and spend a fortune buying music, merchandise, and concert tickets," shared AMATO. "I would love to see more artists make a conscious effort to reach this market, as the LGBT consumer has more disposable income than almost any diversity group. There are a few public relations firms in the U.S. that offer such a service, but none in NASHVILLE. As Country music artists and brands have become more accepting and vocal about their support of the LGBT community, I felt it was important to make this one of the services we offer."