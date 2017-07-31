Former COX MEDIA Alternative WSUN (97X)/TAMPA MD/afternooner JOEL WEISS has joined new online start-up SATORI RADIO as Director Of Music Content.

JOEL WEISS said, “We’re introducing NEW YORKERS to live, local radio using real music discovery, mixing genres the way people actually consume music, and scouring the city for the best lifestyle events and content!”

SATORI is looking for music servicing for Alternative/specialty, smart and different Pop and Urban, and Dance/Electronic. “Uncensored and album versions, please,” WEISS added, “Not being terrestrial has its perks!”

WEISS is based in NEW YORK and can be reached at joel@satori-nyc.com or (718) 381-2250.