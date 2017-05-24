JOE DADDIO has been promoted to Vice President, Pop Promotion for RCA RECORDS, reporting to label EVP/GM JOE RICCITELLI. He previously held the title Senior Director, Pop Promotion, and started out as JOE’s intern.

Commented RICCITELLI, “It’s rare to have a former intern elevate himself to Vice President. JOE DADDIO and I have been working together for close to 20 years. His ability to analyze, promote, strategize and remain passionate in today’s promotional climate have been invaluable to this promotion staff.”

Added DADDIO, “I am honored and excited to continue working at RCA with the best pop artist roster and promo team in the country, and I’m thankful to PETER EDGE, TOM CORSON and JOE RICCITELLI for this incredible opportunity.”

DADDIO started his label career as an assistant at ISLAND RECORDS in 1996. He would later become the CHICAGO Regional for the label and the DENVER Regional for ISLAND/DEF JAM before heading to JIVE RECORDS in 1999 as the NORTHEAST/MID-ATLANTIC Regional Rep. Prior to a career on the label side, Joe held various on-air positions at Top 40 radio stations, WKCI/NEW HAVEN, WQGN/NEW LONDON and WILI/WILLIMANTIC, CT.