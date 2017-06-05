CUMULUS MEDIA has named JIMMY STEELE as OM for its five-station cluster in Mobile. In the newly created position, STEELE will oversee operations for Top 40 WABD, Gospel WGOK-A, Urban WBLX, Urban AC WDLT and News WXQW-A. STEELE will also serve WXQW-A as PD.

Steele has more than 30 years’ experience as a PD, OM and on-air talent. He joins CUMULUS MEDIA from iHEARTMEDIA/READING where he was PD for WRFY and WRAW A-F and Morning Show Host on WRFY.

CUMULUS VP/Programming Operations DOUG HAMAND said, “We are very excited to bring JIMMY’s amazing track record and high caliber talents to coaching and mentoring our fabulous programming team in MOBILE. Our great radio stations already dominate the ratings here and with JIMMY’s vision, experience and focus, there’s no limit to what we can achieve together!”

STEELE said, I’m thrilled to join CUMULUS MEDIA at an exciting time in the company’s evolution, and look forward to working with the talented and diverse team within the CUMULUS/MOBILE cluster.”