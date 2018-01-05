Several sources are reporting that APPLE’s music-streaming service head and longtime music exec JIMMY IOVINE is planning to depart APPLE in AUGUST. BLOOMBERG writes he will move on “after receiving a final payout from the $3 billion BEATS ELECTRONICS deal,” adding IOVINE is unlikely to stay, even if he gets a new offer. “A music service needs to be more than a bunch of songs and a few playlists,” IOVINE said in a BLOOMBERG interview early last year, “I’m trying to help APPLE MUSIC be an overall movement in popular culture, everything from unsigned bands to video. We have a lot of plans.”

MACRUMORS notes, “IOVINE does not have an official title at APPLE, but he has been heavily involved with APPLE MUSIC since its 2015 launch and has negotiated many of the streaming deals for the service. Under IOVINE’s leadership, APPLE MUSIC has seen strong growth since its debut, with the service now boasting more than 30 million subscribers.”